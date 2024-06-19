FY2025 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT stock opened at $72.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

