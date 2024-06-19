GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $24.70. 38,079,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 91,420,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GME

GameStop Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 308.79 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $730,287.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $346,474. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.