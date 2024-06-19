GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,078 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,879. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

