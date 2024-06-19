GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,171 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $184.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

