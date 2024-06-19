GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,239. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

