GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 1,114 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,298. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

