GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 2,366 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,289,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,468,000 after acquiring an additional 562,783 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 95,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,280,439 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,036,000 after purchasing an additional 352,381 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,691,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,877,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,188,343 shares of company stock valued at $53,422,657. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

