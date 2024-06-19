GAMMA Investing LLC Has $6.21 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 159.3% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,160,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,008 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $107.12. 2,828,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average of $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.