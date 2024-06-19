GAMMA Investing LLC Has $972,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 44.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $8,946,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,441,000 after acquiring an additional 390,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

MS traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,558,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

