GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

SAP Stock Down 0.7 %

SAP stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.62. The company had a trading volume of 681,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,860. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $199.29.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

