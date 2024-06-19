GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $534,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,165,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 186.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 107,241 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,371,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 141,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 87,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 79,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 63,953 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

