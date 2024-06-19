GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 2,871 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 618.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000.

SUB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.74. The stock had a trading volume of 335,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,450. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.81.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

