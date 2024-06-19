GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 219.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $174.37. 5,457,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,531. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.54.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

