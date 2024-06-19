Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 274,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 930,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.95 to $3.60 in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $635.76 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 9.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the third quarter worth $25,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

