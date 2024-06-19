Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Down 8.6% in May

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,300 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 724,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 189,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Genesco has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $37.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 294.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 172,425 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 14.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 38,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

