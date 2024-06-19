Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,524,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,337,000 after acquiring an additional 492,471 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,684,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,233. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.