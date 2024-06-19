Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 915,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 998,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of GOOD traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,570. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.33). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $35.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is -631.58%.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.