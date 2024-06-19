Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Short Interest Up 8.8% in May

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,083,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Global Blue Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GB traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. 21,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.96 million, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. Global Blue Group has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group ( NYSE:GB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The firm had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

