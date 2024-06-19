Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $418.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 56.45%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.60% of Global Indemnity Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

