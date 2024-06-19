Global X Canadian S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF (TSE:CNCC) Shares Down 0.2%

Global X Canadian S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF (TSE:CNCC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.67 and last traded at C$11.73. Approximately 5,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 7,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.75.

Global X Canadian S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Canadian S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Canadian S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.