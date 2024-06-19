GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.1% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.32. 6,941,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,975,952. The company has a market cap of $282.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.05.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

