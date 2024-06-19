Golar LNG Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 13,234 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 404% compared to the typical volume of 2,626 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $23,773,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 965,932 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 349.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 628,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $12,102,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Price Performance

GLNG stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

GLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Golar LNG

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.