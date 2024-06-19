Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.33 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 45.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

