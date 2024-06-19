GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Trading Up 6.5%

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.32. 105,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 122,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

GoldMining Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$246.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.19.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

