Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 46.02% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

