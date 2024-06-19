Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Up 9.7% in May

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Jason W. Reese bought 24,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,221.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,354,630 shares in the company, valued at $11,247,695.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 20,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $35,201.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,958,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,268. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason W. Reese purchased 24,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,221.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,354,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,247,695.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 52,041 shares of company stock valued at $91,828. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,388,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in Great Elm Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 348,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. 31,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,134. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. Great Elm Group has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 48.75%.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

