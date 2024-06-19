Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Greenkraft shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,060 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Greenkraft, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG.

