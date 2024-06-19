GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.51

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 5507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

GreenPower Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

