Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Short Interest Down 9.5% in May

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of GDYN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $730.00 million, a P/E ratio of 318.11 and a beta of 1.02. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $37,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,884 shares of company stock valued at $824,175. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $124,000. American Trust raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

