Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,148 ($14.59) to GBX 1,342 ($17.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.80) to GBX 825 ($10.48) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.15) to GBX 1,140 ($14.49) in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,008.83 ($12.82).

LON HL opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.36) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,151 ($14.63). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 893.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 796.68. The stock has a market cap of £5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,637.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

