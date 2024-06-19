HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HCW Biologics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCWB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. HCW Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative net margin of 697.53% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HCW Biologics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HCW Biologics stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCWB Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of HCW Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

