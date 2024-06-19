HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ HCWB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. HCW Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.32.
HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative net margin of 697.53% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%.
HCW Biologics Company Profile
HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.
