Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 132.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,069,000 after purchasing an additional 103,652 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $367.33. 2,348,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,953. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $368.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.41 and its 200 day moving average is $325.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

