Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,394 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after buying an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 278.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 510,596 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $686,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Get Our Latest Report on OMI

Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OMI stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 690,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owens & Minor

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.