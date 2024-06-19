Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after buying an additional 526,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,081,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.76. 931,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

