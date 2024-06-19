Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 67,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in AbbVie by 967.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 716.8% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,290,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.0 %

ABBV stock opened at $171.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $302.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.