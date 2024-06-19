Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $710,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.18. The company had a trading volume of 392,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,373. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.00 and a 200 day moving average of $277.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $317.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

