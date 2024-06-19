Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,370,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 18,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,122,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 2.12. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.