Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (OTC:HRCR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $5.60

Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (OTC:HRCR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 5.60 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $22.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Hershey Creamery Price Performance

Shares of HRCR stock opened at $3,985.00 on Wednesday. Hershey Creamery has a one year low of $3,650.00 and a one year high of $4,975.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,984.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,047.08.

Hershey Creamery Company Profile

Hershey Creamery Company, Inc produces, sells, and distributes bulk ice cream and ice cream novelties. It offers various flavors of bulk ice cream, including reduced fat and no sugar added bulk ice creams; hand dipped products, such as ice cream shakes, splits, smoothies, cups, and dishes; pre-packaged ice-cream products, which comprise scrounds, round pints, rounds, foam cups, slices, and ice cream cakes; creamy soft serve ice creams; and frozen drinks, which include milkshakes, smoothies, frozen coffee drinks, and more.

