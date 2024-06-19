Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 928,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.6516 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% in the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 31.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

