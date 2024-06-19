Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 14.7% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $28,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 146,235 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,489,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $128.59. 757,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,882. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

