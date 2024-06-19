Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Regis Acquisition Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.84. The company had a trading volume of 776,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,397. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

