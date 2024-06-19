Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 487,140 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.50. 2,286,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,550. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

