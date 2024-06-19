Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Honeywell International by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after buying an additional 1,899,373 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,474,000 after buying an additional 66,213 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,959,000 after buying an additional 539,644 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $212.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.55. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $213.23.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

