Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,059 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.87. 2,443,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,011. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $213.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.55. The stock has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

