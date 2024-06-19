Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Hits New 52-Week High at $212.16

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.16 and last traded at $211.67, with a volume of 1768500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

