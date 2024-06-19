Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from Hotel Property Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
Hotel Property Investments Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48.
About Hotel Property Investments
