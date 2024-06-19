Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 8,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.20. 1,974,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,868. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $85.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.