Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.76

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.76 and traded as low as $8.93. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 210,965 shares changing hands.

HDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $406.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

