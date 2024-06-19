Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Down 6.2% in May

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,170,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 22,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,529,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,256,245. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $368,350.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 397,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

