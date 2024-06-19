IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Up 5.4% in May

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
IAMGOLD Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,935,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,830,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.66.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.01.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
